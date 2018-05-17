Forget Laurel and Yanny. Take the “Animals” Test Instead.

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

For many years the internet has been torn apart over how to pronounce GIF. In 2015 we had the great white-gold-blue-black dress sensation. A few days ago brought us the Laurel-Yanny conundrum. And now we have this:

SHERIFF MIMS: Thank you. There could be an MS-13 member I know about — if they don’t reach a certain threshold, I cannot tell ICE about it. THE PRESIDENT: We have people coming into the country, or trying to come in — and we’re stopping a lot of them — but we’re taking people out of the country. You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people. These are animals. And we’re taking them out of the country at a level and at a rate that’s never happened before. And because of the weak laws, they come in fast, we get them, we release them, we get them again, we bring them out. It’s crazy.

Question: who does Trump think are animals? All the people we deport out of the country? Or just MS-13 gang members? This is the very latest internet Rorschach test.