Housekeeping Finale

Why yes, I am blogging a little later than usual. Thanks for noticing. Because I had two days of chemo in a row, that meant two days of dex in a row, which in turn meant that I was awake for 40 straight hours without even a little bit of catnapping. So what would happen when bedtime rolled around? Would I stay up all night again? Or would 40 hours plus a sleeping pill be enough to vanquish the dex?

The sleep debt plus the pill won. Hooray! This is useless knowledge since I’ll never do this two days in a row again, but really, is any knowledge ever truly useless?