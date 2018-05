Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Today’s picture is a heavily Photoshopped image of the rolling hills near Tejon Pass as you cross over the Grapevine on Interstate 5. I took a bunch of these, thinking the play of light might be interesting, but when I got home none of them really appealed to me. Then I did some experimenting with the color, eventually turning the sky a bright blue and the hills a bright gold—and suddenly I liked it. As always, your mileage may vary.