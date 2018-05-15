Lunchtime Photo

Looking for news you can trust?

Today’s photo is my mother’s selection. It’s a closeup of a nesting Canada Goose taken from above. This goose originally had four eggs in her nest, but then lost two of them. She ate one of the ruined eggs, which sounds kind of ghoulish, but I suppose when you have to spend a month on a nest it makes sense to get nourishment anywhere you can. In the end, she lost another egg too for unknown reasons. It was intact, but it just never hatched. I didn’t see the hatching of the final egg, but I presume it did indeed hatch and there’s a goose running around with just one baby. In fact, I suspect it’s this one.