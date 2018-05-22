Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

From Theresa Pierno, president of the National Parks Conservation Association:

If the administration has its way, it will be perfectly legal for sport hunters to lure bears with greased doughnut bait piles to kill them.

That’s not a sentence I ever expected to read, but these are strange times. In case you’re curious, the broader topic here is whether it should be OK to kill bear cubs and their mothers in Alaska’s national wildlife preserves. Republicans say yes because they’re Republicans. Trump says yes because Obama banned it. So the greased donut piles will probably be legal again very soon.