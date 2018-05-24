Report Says Rising CO2 Levels Are Ruining Rice

Looking for news you can trust?

You may have heard about a new study that predicts reduced nutrient levels in rice as CO2 levels rise. Since a picture is worth a thousand words, here are are all their results:

And here’s the projected effect, with the poorest countries suffering the worst consequences:

Of course, all these countries might get richer and stop relying on rice so much. Alternatively, maybe the boffins in the DNA labs will construct new rice varieties that get more nutritious at higher CO2 levels. Or maybe lots of people will die. You never know.