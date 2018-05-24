Republicans Invite Trump Lawyer to Super Secret Meeting

Looking for news you can trust?

The Department of Justice is meeting with a bipartisan group from Congress today to brief them on the Trump-Russia investigation. In theory this is OK since this group gets briefed on all sorts of sensitive intelligence matters and can be trusted not to blab about it.

But DOJ is also holding a pre-meeting for a very special group of VIPs who just happen to be all Republicans. That’s mighty suspicious, isn’t it? What kind of information is so super-sensitive that it can’t be divulged to Democrats? I will leave that as an exercise for the reader. But now it’s gotten even worse:

Emmet Flood, WH attorney dealing with the Russia probe, attended the the start of the DOJ meeting on confidential FBI source, I am told. He left meeting shortly after. He was spotted by @LauraAJarrett leaving DOJ with John Kelly — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 24, 2018

They invited Trump’s lawyer to a meeting where they were discussing the Trump-Russia investigation? WTF?