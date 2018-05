Looking for news you can trust?

Here are all the world’s passports. They’re basically all shades of red, green, and blue, with a few blacks thrown in. Why are there no yellow passports? No white passports?¹ No orange passports? And only a couple of legitimate purple passports (Kosovo and Ethiopia)? And why no borders, or stripes, or two-tones? Why are passports so boring?

¹Including, of course, eggshell, beige, cream, bone, snow, and every other allegedly unique shade of white.