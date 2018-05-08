Trump Frees Iran to Pursue Nuclear Weapons

President Trump has officially announced that he will withdraw from the Iran deal. For something that everyone’s known for weeks or months, he sure got a lot of media mileage out of it. But I wonder if this is really true:

A second person familiar with negotiations to keep the 2015 accord in place said the talks collapsed over Mr. Trump’s insistence that sharp limits be kept on Iran’s nuclear fuel production after 2030. The deal currently lifts those limits.

It sure doesn’t sound true. I can’t believe that Trump cares a whit about what happens in 2030, and I doubt that anyone else does either. But I suppose it’s a handy excuse.

Anyway, I guess we’re now back to the North Korea strategy: keep ratcheting up sanctions in hopes that their economy will collapse before they successfully build a nuclear bomb. That worked great! I’m sure it will work great with Iran too.