Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

The Washington Post’s Philip Bump calls this a “fascinating detail,” but I call it totally unsurprising:

If you meet up with an Evangelical white Republican man with a high school diploma—the main Fox News demographic—he’ll be almost certain to think we should tell these folks to fuck right off. If you meet up with an atheist black Democratic woman who has a PhD—the Fox viewer’s greatest fear—she’ll be almost certain to think we have a responsibility toward the world’s most destitute.

Raise your hand if this shocks you even slightly.