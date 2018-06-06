Lunchtime Photo

Looking for news you can trust?

This is the moon and Venus at sunset. It’s not an entirely realistic depiction, but that’s mainly because I didn’t alter it. In real life, Venus appears much brighter than this, but an exposure that captures the moon properly makes Venus appear dimmer than it really is.

Plus there’s the fact that I made the moon bigger just because I felt like it. Aside from size, though, it’s the actual moon from that image. Basically, I fixed the exposure manually to capture the moon properly (pro tip: f/11 at a shutter speed of 1/ISO usually works) and then took pictures until that exposure also captured the sunset well. Venus was the only loser from this because there was no single exposure that would get all three right at the same time.