Mike Pence Is a Dick

Kevin DrumJun. 28, 2018 3:18 PM

Vice President Mike Pence is really letting his inner asshole fly free:

Translation: Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, Tony. We’re finally going to replace you with someone who doesn’t regularly betray our constitutional liberties.

