Mike Pence Is a Dick

Vice President Mike Pence is really letting his inner asshole fly free:

Thank you to Justice Anthony Kennedy for your long career of service on the SCOTUS. @POTUS Trump will nominate a strong conservative, in the tradition of the late Justice Scalia, who will uphold all the God-given liberties enshrined in the Constitution of the United States. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) June 27, 2018

Translation: Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, Tony. We’re finally going to replace you with someone who doesn’t regularly betray our constitutional liberties.