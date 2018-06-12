Singapore Summit Ends With . . . Nothing

Kevin Drum

I don’t think any of us were expecting a lot from the Trump-Kim summit, but is this really it? The joint statement just released says only that “President Trump committed to provide security guarantees to the DPRK, and Chairman Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.” That’s all. There are no concrete commitments or policy changes. This is followed by four empty bullet points:

Donald Trump is a master of marketing puffery, but how does he manage to spin this into any kind of success? Aside from the fact that both sides have apparently decided not to declare immediate nuclear war on each other, there’s literally nothing here.

