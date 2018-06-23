The Homeless in Los Angeles

Looking for news you can trust?

If you take a look at Google Maps, you can find skid row in Los Angeles pretty easily. It’s just east of downtown and less than a mile south of City Hall—and it’s labeled “Skid Row.” That surprises me a little, since this is hardly an official name or anything, but I guess Google believes in labeling everything truthfully.

During my photo excursion to LA on Thursday night, I visited skid row at dawn when the light got good enough to take a few pictures. As you can see, it really is just a stone’s throw from downtown:

A few people sleep indoors, at least some of the time:

Others sleep in makeshift boxes:

At dawn, a few are just getting up and collecting their things for their daily routine:

And some look as if they’ve already been up for a while:

There’s a lot of wheelchairs on skid row. I’d say about 10-20 percent of the tents had wheelchairs outside.

Thanks to a couple of recent initiatives, Los Angeles has about $350 million per year to spend on the homeless, plus $1.2 billion in bonds to build 10,000 new housing units. Now comes the hard part: persuading communities to support local homeless shelters and persuading the homeless to use them. That’s an intricate problem. Some of the homeless just need shelter. Others need mental health assistance. And still others need drug or alcohol treatment. These all require different kinds of outreach and different kinds of facilities. Put it all together, and even $350 million isn’t that much: it amounts to about $6,000 per homeless person in LA—barely enough for bare-bones shelter, let alone expensive medical help.

But it’s a good start. It’s shameful that in the richest big country in the world anyone has to live like this. There are some who will refuse help no matter what, but anyone who needs and wants help should be able to get it. It’s one of the marks of a decent culture, and it has been for at least 2,000 years: