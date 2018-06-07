Tonight’s Dose of Trump Blather

There’s no point in excerpting or commenting on Donald Trump’s latest bit of blather. Just click and read as you sydh. The guy is still obsessed with all the same twaddle: his greatness, his endorsements, his Air Force One victory, steam catapults, clean coal, the record-setting economy, massive levels of corporate investment thanks to his awesome leadership, etc. etc. And keep in mind: this boasting isn’t for public consumption. This was in a closed-door cabinet meeting. This is cretinism beyond belief.