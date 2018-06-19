Trump Makes His Bid For Eternity With “Space Force”

Looking for news you can trust?

The space-cadet-in-chief wants to create a new branch of the armed services:

President Trump said Monday that he would direct the Defense Department and the Pentagon to create a new “Space Force” — an independent sixth branch of the armed forces….Trump said Monday that the branch would be “separate but equal” from the Air Force and that Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, would oversee its creation. “It is not enough to have an American presence in space, we must have American dominance in space,” Trump said, adding that he didn’t want to see “China and other countries leading us.”

Everyone knows why he’s doing this, right? He wants to make sure that if America ever has a space force, all the history books and the murals and the plaques will forever record that it was “created in 2018 by President Donald Trump.” That’s the only thing he cares about.