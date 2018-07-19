Harvey Weinstein Is Still a Pig

Donald Trump may be sucking up all the oxygen allocated for piggish men these days, but let’s not forget Harvey Weinstein! He’s fighting back against Ashley Judd’s suit by accusing her of defrauding him, “a bold legal strategy for the former movie executive” according to the Los Angeles Times. Check this out:

Judd’s suit alleged that Weinstein dissuaded director Peter Jackson and his partner from casting Judd after she rejected Weinstein at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills….The filing says the incident happened on a single day and included asking her to choose his clothes, watch him shower and give him a massage.

Judd, according to court documents, said that once inside the hotel room, she deflected the producer’s advances by saying she would let him touch her only after she won an Academy Award in one of his movies. “According to Plaintiff, Weinstein negotiated, ‘When you get nominated,’ to which Plaintiff replied, ‘No, when I win.’ ”

Her lawyers say this was a mock bargain designed to let her escape the room. But Weinstein’s lawyers claim the deal was real. “Weinstein then attempted to live up to his part of the bargain by trying to cast Plaintiff in as many roles as possible that could earn her an Academy Award.”