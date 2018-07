Looking for news you can trust?

This is a picture of an ordinary irrigation canal in northern California, but I like it for the play of its deep blues and greens. I used a polarizing filter to kill the early-morning reflection from the water, and I had to squash my head into the grass and shoot blind to keep my own shadow out of the frame. I shot several dozen versions of this from different angles and heights, but in the end the simplest and most straightforward framing worked the best.