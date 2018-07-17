Lunchtime Photo

Looking for news you can trust?

Yesterday, MarkH suggested that I was featuring a few too many nighttime pictures. And it’s true. Thanks to the evil dex I’ve been going out on lots of late-night photo excursions but not very many daylight ones. I’m afraid that imbalance is now baked into the queue, but I do still have plenty of morning and afternoon pictures to choose from. For example, here’s a photo of a very cooperative Red Admiral butterfly from our trip to Ireland last year. He just sat there as I got closer and closer, seemingly without a care in the world.

This is a nice enough picture, but I was really hoping to get a picture of the Peacock butterfly. No such luck, though. I saw half a dozen Red Admirals, but nothing else of any note at all.