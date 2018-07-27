Quote of the Day: Fact Checking? What Fact Checking?

From the New York Times Magazine’s profile of Gwyneth Paltrow and her effort last year to produce a quarterly Goop magazine in partnership with Condé Nast:

It didn’t work out. “They’re a company that’s really in transition and do things in a very old-school way,” G.P. said….“I think for us it was really like we like to work where we are in an expansive space. Somewhere like Condé, understandably, there are a lot of rules.”

….One of them is that they weren’t allowed to use the magazine as part of their “contextual commerce” strategy….But the other rule is — well, the thing couldn’t be fact-checked. Goop wanted Goop magazine to be like the Goop website in another way: to allow the Goop family of doctors and healers to go unchallenged in their recommendations via the kinds of Q. and A.s published, and that just didn’t pass Condé Nast standards….G.P. didn’t understand the problem. “We’re never making statements,” she said. Meaning, they’re never asserting anything like a fact. They’re just asking unconventional sources some interesting questions.