From White House flack Sarah Sanders, asked why Chief of Staff John Kelly looked disgusted this morning when President Trump opined that “Germany is totally controlled by Russia”:

He was displeased because he was expecting a full breakfast and there were only pastries and cheese.

Oooh. Excellent use of sarcasm in response to an obviously dumb question! I give it a 9.8.