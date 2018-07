Looking for news you can trust?

Ha ha ha ha:

Of course Pruitt can make a comeback in Oklahoma if he feels like it. Or he can stay in DC and write his own ticket. A book deal from Regnery, on-air analyst for Fox, VP of the American Petroleum Institute, head of a Super PAC, VP for Environmental Affairs at the Heritage Foundation—you name it, it’s his. Pruitt is a conservative hero, all the more so for being hounded out of his job by the liberal media. His ethical lapses will be a plus for his future career, not a minus.