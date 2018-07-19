Looking for news you can trust?

Yesterday Jeff Glor of CBS News asked Donald Trump if he was likely to sit down for an interview with Robert Mueller:

My lawyers are working on that. I’ve always wanted to do an interview, because look, there’s been no collusion. There’s been no talk of Russia. There’s been no phone call. There’s been nothing. And it’s I call it a witch hunt. That’s exactly what it is. It’s a it’s a vicious witch hunt. And you know what? It’s very bad for our country. Very, very bad for our country.

No phone call? What does that mean? What phone call is he referring to that doesn’t exist anyway? Inquiring minds want to know.

Via Josh Marshall.