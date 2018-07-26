White House Press Office Reverts to Kindergarten

Looking for news you can trust?

I know you all want to be up-to-date on the latest juvenile behavior from the White House, so here you go. In the first video, Kaitlan Collins, a pool reporter from CNN, does the usual pool reporter thing:

The White House press staff was outraged by this totally normal behavior and issued a statement: “Our staff informed her she was not welcome to participate in the next event.” That seems clear enough, no? Well, no:

WH COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR BILL SHINE on @kaitlancollins being barred from WH event yesterday: “You ask her if we ever used the word ‘ban.’ When you ask her if you ever use the word ‘ban,’ then I will answer questions.” pic.twitter.com/dCjnqJXrDu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 26, 2018

I’m especially amused by Shine’s condescending instruction to reporters to “focus now,” while refusing to answer any questions until they first ask Collins if Shine ever used the word “ban.” Apparently now we’re going to play some kind of White House version of Password:

“Um, forbid”

“Prohibit”

“No, like in boycott”

“Emgbargo.”

“No, no, um, blackball.”

“Ban.”

“Close, close, but not quite as definitive.

“Not welcome?”

“Bingo!”