You Should All Turn On Your TVs and Watch the Strzok Hearing

Peter Strzok (aka “FBI lover boy Peter S” when Trump tweets about him) is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee and IT IS LIT!

GOODLATTE threatened STRZOK with contempt of Congress on the *first* question because Strzok said he couldn’t answer a question directly related to the Russia investigation. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) July 12, 2018

.@RepGoodlatte refuses to let Strzok consult with his FBI attorney. The hearing is blowing up, as Dems overwhelm Goodlatte with points of order that he can barely handle. — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) July 12, 2018

Goodlatte’s hand is visibly shaking when he’s trying to avoid casting a vote to demand information on ongoing investigation. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) July 12, 2018

Goodlatte is about to have a stroke — Dirty Computer (@Johngcole) July 12, 2018

If Trey Gowdy asked you what time it is, he’d do it by shouting at you as though he had just trapped you into admitting you killed Jimmy Hoffa. — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) July 12, 2018