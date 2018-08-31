Friday Cat Blogging – 31 August 2018

Looking for news you can trust?

I believe today it’s Hilbert’s turn at stardom after our brief dachshund diversion last week. Here he is on the fence, keeping a close eye on our neighbor’s backyard, which grows more cat friendly by the day. This is because the folks who bought the house two years ago (!) have left it empty the entire time and just let the garden grow. Every six months or so they come by with a weed wacker and slice everything down some, probably because their neighbor on the other side complains to the association. Personally, I sort of wish it had been left alone, just to see how jungle-like it could get. In any case, the cats like it best when it’s overgrown, probably because they know that means I can’t find them when they hop over to cruise around. Cats.