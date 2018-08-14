Lunchtime Photo

Looking for news you can trust?

These are the Needle Mountains, a subrange of the San Juan Mountains, which are themselves a part of the Rocky Mountains. They’re about an hour north of Durango, which is where Marian and I spent this past weekend visiting a friend.

As it turned out, it wasn’t much of a photography trip thanks to the haze left over from a month of wildfires in July, but I got a few good pictures. I also spent an excellent half-day with Frank Comisar of Scenic Aperture, who took me to a few places I never would have seen on my own and taught me a number of techniques I wasn’t familiar with. I found him just by wandering into his gallery and being blown away by the quality of his work. I highly recommend a visit if you’re ever in Durango.