Lunchtime Photo

This is it! My very last velvety, long-exposure photo of a creek or waterfall from Ireland. This one is in Caherdaniel, right outside the Blind Piper pub.

For those of you who find this kind of picture annoying, you’ll be glad to hear that I don’t have anymore in the queue. I took a few in Durango a week ago, but none of them were any good. This means you’re safe for now—though you never know when I might come across another waterfall somewhere, do you? However, the only trip I have planned for the rest of the year is to New York City, which is not exactly crawling with waterfalls as far as I know. So you should all be in good shape for a while.