From President Trump, after blaming the “fake, disgusting news” for lying about his meeting with Queen Elizabeth:

The president then discussed the country’s names, explaining: ‘People call it “Britain”, they call it “Great Britain”. They used to call it “England”, different parts. But the UK — great respect.’

He just can’t get this off his brain. Is it truly possible that still no one has explained this whole England/Britain thing to him? Or have they tried and he just can’t comprehend it?