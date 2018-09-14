Almost Live From New York: The Robots Are Coming to Take Your Jobs Away!

Looking for news you can trust?

The perceptive among you have already recognized the subtle hints that I am no longer in Irvine. I’m in New York, and at the moment I feel like I’ve spent a day walking through soup. But I’m sure a quick shower will make me feel human again.

I’m here because I felt like taking one last photography trip this year, but I was given the excuse by Gideon Rose, editor of Foreign Affairs, who needed a couple of people for a panel about the most important global trends of the next century. My answer, of course, is artificial intelligence. I may or may not be right about that, but I will say that at least it’s probably a more entertaining topic than the fall of the liberal order or the future of Marxism.

Anyway, here’s a livestream of the event if you have the patience to watch it. At one point, Gideon calls me one of our foremost expositors of enlightenment values, or something like that. Wasn’t that nice of him? Unfortunately, the world being what it is, I suspect this hints at a bit of naiveté too. Oh well. I’ll take the good with the bad.

And here we go: