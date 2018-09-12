Average Household Income Was Up 1.8 Percent Last Year

Looking for news you can trust?

The Census Bureau brings some good news today: median household income rose 1.8 percent last year:

It only took 18 years, but household income is now firmly higher than it was at the top of the dotcom boom. On the other hand, low-income earners didn’t do so well:

The income of the bottom fifth increased only half a percent, and the income of the second fifth increased slightly more than 1 percent. Neither one has yet made up the ground they’ve lost since the peak of the dotcom boom. Maybe next year.

The Census Bureau released a bunch of other stuff today too, including poverty and income inequality numbers. I’ll try to get to those later.