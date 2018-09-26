Donald Trump Is Holding a Press Conference

Kevin DrumSeptember 26, 2018 5:43 PM

Donald Trump is holding a press conference. I’m not really in a mental state where I think I can watch it, but I can follow it on Twitter, which is probably better anyway. Here’s a tidbit from a few minutes ago:

Apparently the whole thing has been like that, which is no surprise. It’s the usual stream-of-consciousness drivel from Trump’s badly damaged brain.

If you want to read Daniel Dale’s whole summary, click here

WE DON'T KNOW

What's going to happen next as the headlines grow crazier and more disconcerting by the day. But we do know the job of an independent, unrelenting press is more important than ever—and the ongoing commitment of MoJo readers to fight for a democracy where facts matter and all can participate is absolutely vital.

If you feel the urgency deep in your bones like we do, please consider signing up as a monthly donor during our fall pledge drive to support Mother Jones' fair and fearless reporting for the long haul (or make a one-time gift if that works better for you). The headlines may fade, but the need to investigate the powerful never will.