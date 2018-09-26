Looking for news you can trust?

Donald Trump is holding a press conference. I’m not really in a mental state where I think I can watch it, but I can follow it on Twitter, which is probably better anyway. Here’s a tidbit from a few minutes ago:

Trump lies again that Obama said he was “ready to go to war” with North Korea, this time adding for the first time, “You know how close he was to pressing the trigger for war?” There is no indication anything like this has happened. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 26, 2018

Apparently the whole thing has been like that, which is no surprise. It’s the usual stream-of-consciousness drivel from Trump’s badly damaged brain.

If you want to read Daniel Dale’s whole summary, click here