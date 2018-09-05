Lunchtime Photo

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

A few months ago I posted a picture of the Vincent Thomas Bridge at moonrise/sunset. The reflected sunlight made for an interesting shot, but I had a complaint: “Sadly, the bridge isn’t lighted, so it doesn’t make a good nighttime picture.”

As it turns out, I just wasn’t patient enough. The bridge is lighted, but not until it gets a little darker. So here’s a picture of the Vincent Thomas Bridge at night, nestled above the always bright and busy lights of Long Beach Harbor.

POSTSCRIPT: For any locals wondering why the location of this picture is labeled Wilmington, it’s because the best view of the bridge is from the Knoll Hill Little League field, which happens to be just inside the city limits of Wilmington. My picture captions always tell you where I took the picture from and the date it was taken.