Lunchtime Photo

To me, this has the look of a picture taken in a small Mexican fishing village. But I’ve never been in a small Mexican fishing village, so what do I know? In reality, it’s the moon rising over the Pacific Ocean, taken from the only place around here where the moon rises over the Pacific Ocean: the southern tip of the San Pedro peninsula, near Point Fermin Park. Someday I’d like to get a sharp moonrise picture right at the horizon, but around here there’s just too much low-lying haze. Maybe I’ll manage it somewhere else eventually.