Rumor Control: Rod Rosenstein Has Resigned

Jonathan Swan, who is usually dependable, reports that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has verbally resigned. If this is true, it gives President Trump the opportunity to nominate a new deputy AG who will be a more reliable lackey. Since the deputy AG is the person who oversees the Mueller investigation, this could go a long way toward reining in the Russia investigation.

I think Brett Kavanaugh would be a great choice: he’s had a long career as a loyal Republican hack, and he’d have no problem crushing the Russia investigation if that’s what Trump tells him to do. After a bit of time has passed, Trump could then fire Jeff Sessions and nominate Kavanaugh as Attorney General to make up for losing the Supreme Court seat. What could go wrong?