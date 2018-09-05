Yet Again, Republicans Hate Obamacare But Love What It Actually Does

Looking for news you can trust?

I dunno, folks. As John Kelly says, we’re in Crazytown. Here’s the latest Kaiser tracking poll asking people about the importance of protecting health coverage for people with pre-existing conditions:

A full 90 percent want to keep the Obamacare provision that protects those with pre-existing conditions. 90 percent! You can barely get a number that high for approval of a congressional Mother’s Day resolution. And yet, the approval rate of Obamacare itself remains….meh:

Among Republicans, 58 percent think it’s important to retain Obamacare protections for pre-existing conditions. However, only 15 percent have a favorable view of the law that provides those protections in the first place. This makes no sense. One way or another, it means that at least 43 percent of Republicans want to get rid of Obamacare but keep Obamacare’s protections for pre-existing conditions.

Just the other day I had cause to wonder why so many conservatives seem to be perfectly happy with being wildly misinformed. This isn’t to say that plenty of liberals are misinformed about various topics too. We don’t live in Plato’s Republic, after all. But conservatives practically seem to revel in it. They are lied to in the most obvious and egregious ways, and not only is that OK, they actually seem to like it. And it’s not because they don’t know. Sure, some of them are just ignorant, but I will swear on a stack of Bibles that an awful lot of the ones I talk to actually have a pretty good idea that they’re being lied to and they’re OK with it. In fact, they prefer it that way. It keeps life simple, and they value a simple life above almost anything.