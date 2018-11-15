Bitcoin “Plunges” Yet Again

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Whoever (or whatever) it is that keeps up the pretense that bitcoin is worth something is apparently losing its fortitude:

I would normally call this a “plunge” in the value of bitcoin, but as near as I can tell the value of bitcoin is entirely artificial to begin with. However, it must cost something to keep the hoax going, and the funders behind this are apparently either getting tired or else running out of money or something.

Alternatively, there’s money to be made from intermittent panic selloffs, so they engineer one every few months. Beats me. All I know is that I can’t think of any bitcoin “millionaires” who have bought a yacht yet.