For the last few years, US terrorist incidents motivated by political ideology have remained fairly stable at about 20 per year. Then Donald Trump was inaugurated. This had no apparent effect on left-wing or Islamist attacks (the only other categories aside from right-wing), but it had a huge impact on right-wing violence:

Right-wing terrorist attacks tripled from their previous average during Trump’s first year in office. Thanks a lot, Mr. President.