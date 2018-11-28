Donald Trump Shares His Latest Twitter Crush

Kevin DrumNovember 28, 2018 12:42 PM

I see that our president has suddenly become enamored of The Trump Train, a fan site, and decided to retweet four of their tweets this morning. I’m sure you’re curious to learn more about this account that’s won Trump’s love, so I took a quick look. Mostly it seems to be in the business of selling truly hideous t-shirts and sweaters, but there’s also charming stuff like this:

There you have it, Donald Trump’s latest Twitter crush. Such a statesman.

UPDATE: One of Trump’s retweets this morning was a Trump Train claim that “illegals”get $3,874 a month from a federal assistance program. I hardly even need to tell you that this is not just wrong, but hilariously wrong, do I?