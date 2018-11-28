Donald Trump Shares His Latest Twitter Crush

Looking for news you can trust?

I see that our president has suddenly become enamored of The Trump Train, a fan site, and decided to retweet four of their tweets this morning. I’m sure you’re curious to learn more about this account that’s won Trump’s love, so I took a quick look. Mostly it seems to be in the business of selling truly hideous t-shirts and sweaters, but there’s also charming stuff like this:

— The Trump Train 🚂🇺🇸 (@The_Trump_Train) November 26, 2018

Leftism is filled with men who want to be women and women who want to be men. These people aren’t fit to govern. — The Trump Train 🚂🇺🇸 (@The_Trump_Train) November 18, 2018

Why do dead people always seem to vote for Democrats? — The Trump Train 🚂🇺🇸 (@The_Trump_Train) November 9, 2018

Liberty

Beer

Guns

Trump order now: https://t.co/YFS6RuL6zQ — Patriot Shop (@USAPatriotShop) November 18, 2018

There you have it, Donald Trump’s latest Twitter crush. Such a statesman.

UPDATE: One of Trump’s retweets this morning was a Trump Train claim that “illegals”get $3,874 a month from a federal assistance program. I hardly even need to tell you that this is not just wrong, but hilariously wrong, do I?