Donald Trump Shares His Latest Twitter Crush

I see that our president has suddenly become enamored of The Trump Train, a fan site, and decided to retweet four of their tweets this morning. I’m sure you’re curious to learn more about this account that’s won Trump’s love, so I took a quick look. Mostly it seems to be in the business of selling truly hideous t-shirts and sweaters, but there’s also charming stuff like this:
— The Trump Train 🚂🇺🇸 (@The_Trump_Train) November 26, 2018
Leftism is filled with men who want to be women and women who want to be men. These people aren’t fit to govern.
— The Trump Train 🚂🇺🇸 (@The_Trump_Train) November 18, 2018
Why do dead people always seem to vote for Democrats?
— The Trump Train 🚂🇺🇸 (@The_Trump_Train) November 9, 2018
Liberty
Beer
Guns
Trump
order now: https://t.co/YFS6RuL6zQ
— Patriot Shop (@USAPatriotShop) November 18, 2018
There you have it, Donald Trump’s latest Twitter crush. Such a statesman.
UPDATE: One of Trump’s retweets this morning was a Trump Train claim that “illegals”get $3,874 a month from a federal assistance program. I hardly even need to tell you that this is not just wrong, but hilariously wrong, do I?
Trump retweeted a claim this morning that “Illegals can get up to $3,874 a month under Federal Assistance program[s].” Not only is this based on a document about a refugee family (not illegal immigrants), but the case was in Canada, not in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/LZ6E6k3qDb
— David Martosko (@dmartosko) November 28, 2018