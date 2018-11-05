Lunchtime Photo

Kevin DrumNovember 5, 2018 3:30 PM

At one point during my wanderings around New York City a few weeks ago, I ended up on the east side of Central Park near a plot of grass that’s apparently a dog run. As you can see, lighted collars are now stylish accessories for nighttime canine frolics, and when I saw these dogs the first thing I thought of was Star Wars. I was really hoping they’d both run around and play with each other, allowing me to get some kind of picture that looked like a light saber duel, but no such luck. They just meandered around a bit while their owners argued politics.

September 14, 2018 — Central Park, New York City

