I would normally be at lunch when Lunchtime Photo is scheduled to appear—thus the name—but today is Darzalex day and I’m stuck at the infusion center for a while. So I’m skimming the news and it turns out that Trump fixer Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress. That’s actually a crime! Who knew? But I’ve got a poser for you:
- Cohen now admits that he worked on a Trump Tower project in Moscow all the way through June 2016, as Trump was running for president.
- Trump says this is correct, and it’s what he told Mueller’s investigators last week.
- He also says Cohen is a liar, making stuff up to get a reduced sentence.
How can this all be true at once? Is it like one of those puzzle-book things where Trump turns out to be his own mother? Who can figure out this stumper for us?¹
¹Aside from the obvious answer that Trump is a goon who automatically calls everyone he doesn’t like a liar. That answer is way too boring. I want something better.