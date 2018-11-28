So What Happened in the Kerch Strait?

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

There was an unnoticed tidbit at the end of President Trump’s interview with the Washington Post yesterday. It was about Russia firing on Ukaranian ships in the Kerch Strait:

POST: You’re scheduled to meet again with Vladimir Putin at the G-20. Do you think he was within his rights to challenge the Ukrainian ships? Do you — TRUMP: I am getting a report on that tonight, and that will determine what happens at the meeting. I’m getting a full report on that tonight. That will be very determinative. Maybe I won’t have the meeting. Maybe I won’t even have the meeting. We’re going to see. But depending on what comes out tonight, we should have a pretty good indication on exactly what happened tonight at about 6 o’clock.

That was almost a full 24 hours ago. So when is he going to tell us what happened?