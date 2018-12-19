Here’s the Letter of Intent for the Trump Moscow Project

Just for the record, here’s a copy of the letter of intent that Donald Trump signed on October 28, 2015, expressing his interest in building a “first class” Trump-branded development in Moscow:
This was signed four months into the Republican primary campaign, when Trump was insisting that he had no interests, no loans, no deals, no nothing going on with Russia. He was, obviously, lying, and this goes a long way toward explaining why he was being so obsequious toward Vladimir Putin at the time (“I’d get along great with him,” “He’s a leader,” “I’ve always had a good instinct about Putin,” etc.).