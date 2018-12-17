Tomorrow’s (Fox) News Today!

Looking for news you can trust?

Every once in a while you hear some new crackpot meme—Agenda 21, Pizzagate, “stand down,” etc.—and you wonder what it’s about and where it came from. Usually, though, it’s too much work to figure out the whole bizarro history behind it, so you just shrug and move on.

But today is different! It’s your chance to get in on the ground floor of the latest crackpot meme. Check this out:

Want to understand how the Right Wing lie machine works? This moment, right here. FOX asks Comey about something called the “Domestic Investigations Operations Guide.” Comey’s expression says, What are you going on and on about? By morning it’ll be the Right’s Newest Testament. https://t.co/6THtnBdO2r — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) December 17, 2018

Now, Comey’s expression might say WTF, but his actual answer is that the FBI interview of Michael Flynn did indeed follow the guidelines set out in the Domestic Investigations Operations Guide. But obviously Fox’s ace intelligence correspondent Catherine Herridge has something in mind here, and you can bet we’re going to hear about it shortly. Before long, DIOG will be the meme du jour and your friends will all be scratching their chins wondering what a DIOG is. But you’ll be able to explain it all to them!

Maybe. I mean, you never know which new memes are going to take off and which ones will die an unheralded death. For right now, though, it looks like DIOG has a fighting chance of becoming shorthand for Mike Flynn is an American hero and he’s in jail only because Jim Comey had it in for him. Stay tuned.

POSTSCRIPT: Yes, you can hear the sound of a duck quacking in the background starting around the 25-second mark. Don’t worry about it. It’s someone having fun with their cell phone or something.