Trump Backtracks, Won’t Sign Budget Deal. Maybe.

First Trump refused to sign any budget deal that didn’t include $5 billion in wall funding. Then he caved in. He’d just fund the wall from “other” sources. Now he’s changed his mind again. Congress has agreed on a short-term budget bill to avert a government shutdown, but suddenly Trump won’t sign it unless he gets his wall. “The President is continuing to weigh his options,” says Sarah Sanders.
Trump is, by nature, a lousy negotiator. But he also can’t be taken at his word, and this makes him a terrible negotiator. What’s the point of even trying to deal with him?