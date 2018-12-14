Yes, There’s a Difference Between Republicans and Democrats

Looking for news you can trust?

Here is today’s least surprising headline:

Wisconsin’s Scott Walker Signs Bills Stripping Powers From Incoming Governor

As near as I can tell, not a single elected Republican has criticized this move. Not one. Meanwhile, New Jersey Democrats have proposed a ballot measure that would put in place an appalling permanent gerrymander in their favor. The opposition from fellow Democrats was immediate, overwhelming, loud, and sustained, including from New Jersey’s Democratic governor.

But you know, both sides.