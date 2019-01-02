Health Update

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

I did not set a new personal record for my M-protein level last month:

These numbers bounce around a bit when they’re low, so this uptick isn’t really meaningful. In fact, it might even be good news. I skipped a week of the Evil Dex about two weeks before this test, and it’s possible that this is why the number rose slightly. If that’s the case, I’d be a happy camper. I want to quit the dex entirely, and if my M-protein level stays at around 0.3 or so without it—which is still lower than it ever was on the previous maintenance regimen—then I’ll ditch it without a second thought. The primary chemo drug I’m taking (Darzalex) has very few side effects, and if I can get off the dex I’ll feel way better. Just about everything bad happening right now (fatigue, napping, neuropathy, mouth fuzziness, etc.) is solely due to the dex.

I’ll see my oncologist at the end of the month and ask about this. I already know he won’t want to stop the dex, but I’ve been on it for eight months now. Enough’s enough.