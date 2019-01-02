Lunchtime Photo

Looking for news you can trust?

Let’s have one last fall picture before winter takes over completely. This is a mumble-mumble tree at the LA Arboretum taken a few weeks ago while the late afternoon sun was shining directly through the leaves as they were turning color.

Even here in Southern California, though, this was the last of it. By the end of the year, all was brown and lifeless. Except for the evergreens, of course. And the palm trees. And the flowers, which are still blooming. And the native plants. Really, it’s still pretty colorful here, and the weather is crisp and snow-free. Sounds nice, doesn’t it?