Lunchtime Photo

Here it is: the final installment of Overexposed LA.™ This is the old LA Times building, taken in June just before the paper’s staff cleared out for good. The building was sold to a Canadian developer back in 2016, and ever since then the Times had been leasing it back until it could find a new home. This summer, the paper’s new owner, Patrick Soon-Shiong, finally moved the newsroom to a building he owns in El Segundo.

And in related news: today, with the acquiesence (if not actual approval) of my doctor, I have stopped taking the Evil Dex. My counts are quite low these days, and I think there’s a good chance they’ll stay low using the Darzalex as a monotherapy. And if they don’t, there are other alternatives to try. Or I could start up the dex again. But I hope I don’t have to. The fatigue and other side effects of the dex got worse and worse over the course of eight months, and by January it had finally gotten to the point where I never had even a day’s rest from it. I took it on Monday, and by Sunday I was only barely recovering before it was time to start all over. The Darzalex is pretty mild on its own, so hopefully in a month or so I’ll have the dex fully flushed from my system and I’ll start to feel normal again.

That means Overexposed LA™ is really and truly over. Even if I had some bright ideas for further pictures, I won’t be staying up all night anymore to take them. Maybe I’ll even lose some weight, too, since increased appetite is one of the dex side effects. We’ll see.