No-Confidence Vote Against Theresa May Fails

As expected, the no-confidence motion against Theresa May failed, so there will be no snap election in Britain and no chance of the Labour Party taking control. Brexit has failed, but May is still in control.

The EU says May has to make the next move, and presumably she will make some kind of request to put off the March 29 deadline for Brexit. Unless she botches this request completely, I imagine the EU will accept it. The EU bureaucracy loves nothing more than kicking the can down the road in hopes that something miraculous will happen. And who knows? Maybe it will. In the meantime, we’re likely to have several extra months of time to panic.